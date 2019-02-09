The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.93 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 2 cents more than this day last week and 40 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard all sold the cheapest gas at $1.79 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.76 a gallon. Both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail sold gas for $1.79.
In Copperas Cove, both H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business U.S. Highway 190 and Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 sold the cheapest gas for $1.77 a gallon. Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $1.78.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.98. That price is the same as this day last week and is 38 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.42 while drivers in Brownsville are paying the least at $1.89 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28, which is 2 cents more than this day last week and 32 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The national gas price average increased as the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest demand rate reflected summer-like numbers.
For the week ending Jan. 25, the EIA reported U.S. gasoline demand at 9.6 million barrels per day. The last time the rate was this high was during the 2018 Labor Day weekend.
One reason for the jump could be the extreme cold weather seen in many areas of the country last week.
“A winter storm packing very cold temperatures last week probably caused drivers, especially in the mid-west, to fill-up before its arrival. That kind of preparation more than likely drove up demand. This is similar to what we see prior to hurricanes,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
“Now that the storm has passed, demand is likely to fall more in-line with typical February estimates.”
The majority of states in the South and Southeast are seeing gas prices decline or remain flat. Two likely contributing factors to the fluctuation is this week’s substantial, nearly 4-million-barrel draw in gasoline stocks combined with refinery maintenance season. With the draw, total stock levels fell to 86.6 million barrels, but continue to measure at a year-over-year surplus.
