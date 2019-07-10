The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park is hosting a luau July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is open to all ages.
Water slides, pools and all other features will be open. There will also be Hawaiian-themed fun throughout the evening.
Regular admission fees apply. Children ages 4 to 16 and senior citizens ages 55 and older are $5. Adults ages 17 to 54 are $7 for residents of Killeen and Fort Hood, $8 for non-residents. Children 3 and under are admitted free.
Concessions will be available, so no outside food or drink is permitted.
For more information Killeen Parks and Recreation aquatics activities and events visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
