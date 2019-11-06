Cosme

Luis Eddie Cosme

 Luis Cosme II Facebook page

Luis Eddie Cosme, the 48-year-old retired sergeant first class who was fatally shot Oct. 30 at his home in Killeen, made an impact on his family and those who knew him.

Cosme spent 25 years in the Army and moved to Killeen a little over 10 years ago when he was stationed to Fort Hood, his final duty station. He remained in Killeen after his retirement in 2014.

