The League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council 4297 hosted a My Heritage, My Legacy Grand Gala and Scholarship Banquet on Saturday at Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The council presented a Lotus of the Year Award, a $1,000 scholarship and had nine girls ages 14 to 17 celebrate their quinceanera, which is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, a Latino tradition, which signifies a change from childhood to womanhood.
The nine young girls were required to complete a course on etiquette before the banquet.
Jazmine Colson, 17, a senior at Killeen High School, was presented with the $1,000 scholarship and also participated in the quinceanera.
After high school, Colson wants to attend Central Texas College before transferring to Florida State University to study child development and music.
“The most important thing to me is trying to get every child through high school and to college if possible,” said Lupe Torres, Texas state director for LULAC.
Torres said first generation Latino immigrants should be able to stay in this country.
“If a young person who is already here and all they know is America, they don’t know what it is to live in Central America, or Mexico, and these children have proven to have been contributors and they want to continue to go on to college; they’ve been productive all they want is that opportunity,” said Torres. “I feel that this country should make every effort to keep them here because now they’re going to contribute, not only economically, but culturally. They are going to be productive members giving back to the community.”
Fidel Acevedo, the District 12 director for LULAC, was a guest speaker at the banquet and shared his thought on how people perceive the word “Latino.”
“People look at the word Latino and get turned off,” Acevedo said, but events like this keep the community engaged.
“The fact that we are engaging the community, the fact that the community at large is aware that these things, for cultural awareness as well as a blend of culture to what is old, to what is new, to the Mexican Americans and our immigrate community because a lot of our immigrates are here and they blend in with a mixture that’s there,” said Acevedo.
Janelle Frazier, executive director for Central Texas 4C Head Start, was presented with the Lotus of the Year Award.
Central Texas 4C Head Start, is a nonprofit organization that focuses on early childhood education for children ages 0 to 5.
Frazier said events like this are important for young women.
“When you have a success at one thing, it bleeds into success at other things, so these young women having completed the course and being honored tonight most likely feels like wow I can do anything,” said Frazier. “I think that for any cultural, or any group, to celebrate their young people, it’s never wasted.”
Torres explained LULAC’s mission for the Latino community.
“So, they can have a better quality of life and economic opportunity and that there is social justice, wherever we see discrimination in any area of a person’s life, we are there to try to make that change for the better of the community,” Torres said.
LULAC’s next event, a fresh sala fundraiser, is Saturday during the Celebrate Killeen Festival at the Killeen Community Center.
LULAC meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
