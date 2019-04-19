LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297 will host the My Heritage, My Legacy Grand Gala and Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Fort Hood’s Phantom Warrior Club.
The event is open to the public and tickets are $30 per person or $300 per table. For contact information on the event, call Analuisa Carillo-Tapia at 254-392-0962 or Minerva Cotton at 817-705-5644.
