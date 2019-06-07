LULAC banquet

AnaLuisa Carillo-Tapia, League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 deputy director, speaks Saturday, May 12, 2018, during the My Heritage, My Legacy Grand Gala and scholarship banquet at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

 Mike Gibbs | Herald

LULAC Herencia No. 4297 is having its monthly meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.

