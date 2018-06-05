The League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 will host an immigration awareness workshop Saturday in Belton to provide information on the deportation and immigration process and business protection.
According to AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, deputy director of District 17, the two free sessions will focus on individuals going through the immigration process and help businesses retain accurate documentation on their employees.
“We want to make sure families are together and stay together,” Carrillo-Tapia said.
Edwardo Rodriguez, a former deportation officer with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be the guest speaker at the workshop.
According to a League flyer, the first session will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Pablos Mexican Restaurant at 1414 E. Sixth St., in Belton. The session will focus on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, deportation and immigration court procedures and more.
Carrillo-Tapia said the first session would also focus on the cottage industry of fly-by-night attorneys and scam artists who prey on undocumented immigrants going through the immigration process.
“We want to shed light on the issue and give people the tools they need to defend themselves,” she said. “We’re not saying it’s OK to be undocumented, but (are) making sure people have all their paperwork in order.”
The second session, from 1 to 4 p.m., will focus on protecting businesses by providing information on the E-verify system and I-9 form auditing.
Carrillo-Tapia said no names or documentation are required for attendees.
