The public had the opportunity Wednesday to have lunch with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, thanks to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The public policy luncheon took place on the Texas A&M Central Texas campus, and saw a gathering of over 100 guests.
“We learned a great deal about the economic performance of the state, the financial status of the state and the legislative focus for the legislative session,” president and CEO of the chamber, John Crutchfield said. “We were able to visit with him about education funding and taxation issues such as the effect of the veteran’s property tax exemption.”
According to Crutchfield, the comptroller has visited the community and Fort Hood a number of times in his capacity as Comptroller. Hegar also attended the National Security Summit at the U.S. Army War College after the chamber nominated him. He has traveled to the U.S. Army’s National Training Center and has nominated others involved in state government to attend.
“So, he helps us tell our unique military community story to those in Austin who would not otherwise hear it,” Crutchfield said.
