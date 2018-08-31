A $4,988,575 federal grant the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was awarded will fund the procurement and installation of four passenger boarding bridges, as well as the upgrade of two additional boarding bridges, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The funding comes through a grant of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, for which the city of Killeen applied.
“This project will increase airport efficiency and effectiveness, improve airline operations, and decrease annual boarding bridge maintenance costs,” Shine said.
Shine said the city is required to pay a 10 percent match, which comes to $554,286 for a total investment of $5,542,861.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced the receival of the grant Thursday, praising the funds that will help bolster safety and efficiency in air traffic.
The grant comes during a tumultuous year for the facility after Delta Airlines — one of three carriers at the regional airport — pulled out of Killeen in January. Delta previously flew two daily departures.
A steady decline in passengers has been seen since 2010, although the numbers have evened out slightly in recent months as the facility’s two remaining carriers — United and American Airlines — picked up Delta’s flight times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.