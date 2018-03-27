Construction continues at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery as part of a $2 million grant for improvements to the cemetery.
Texas received the grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.
The funds from the grant are being used to improve the irrigation system and perimeter fencing at the cemetery.
The project will cover 10 acres and serve nearly 148,000 veterans and their families.
