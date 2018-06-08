Killeen fire marshals have been conducting interviews as part of the investigation into the cause of a fire that damaged a fourplex in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane on Wednesday, an official said.
“We can’t say if its intentional or accidental at this point,” said Capt. Chris Mahlstedt with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, on Friday.
Investigators are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.
“Any help from witnesses is always helpful,” said Capt. Mike Eveans with the Fire Marshal's Office.
Around 10 people were displaced by the fire and were helped by the Red Cross, Eveans said on Thursday.
The first engines were dispatched at 6:21 p.m. and it took at least an hour to get the fire under control, he said. The entire building has smoke and water damage, but most of the damage was to the exterior, attic and roof.
“The fire did not enter the livable area and the attic space was not firewalled,” Eveans said.
The fire spread fast, he said.
“Once the fire got into the attic it spread across all four units,” he said.
Fifteen fire and rescue units responded to the scene, including mutual aid from the Harker Heights Fire Department.
Those with information about the fire are encouraged to call the fire marshal's office at 254-501-6584.
