A 19-year-old man accused of being involved in two separate cases in Killeen and Copperas Cove was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke in Killeen.
In the Killeen case, Tamarcus Jaques Scott was charged with aggravated assault to threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. The bail was set at $100,000.
On Nov. 16, 2018, Killeen police went to the 3700 block of Ys Pak Court in Killeen after a fight with weapons was reported. A woman said she heard her neighbor yelling at her grandmother. The neighbor went outside to speak to two males, police said. The neighbor’s cousin got into a fist fight with the two males, according to the affidavit.
A third male, Scott, came displaying a black handgun. Scott asked who hit his brother and tried to get into one of the residences. Scott pointed the gun at everyone between him and the residence, according to the affidavit.
The Copperas Cove Police Department also arrested Scott recently in connection with a shooting that happened on June 9 at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Scott was a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued, Cove PD said in a statement Friday.
The Cove investigation is still going on and additional arrests are expected. Those with information should contact Cove PD at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Other arraignments by Cooke Friday were:
Leocadio Michael Gonzales for harassment of a public servant.
Jimel Edward Harris for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Klaus Michael Adam for illegal attempt to vote.
