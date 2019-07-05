James Albert Abrams, 51, was arraigned on a charge of burglary of a building this week by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
Bail was set at $20,000.
On Monday, Killeen police went to Right Space Storage in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue after a burglary was reported, according to an affidavit.
The caller said he saw a man in his trailer at the storage facility. The man ran away, but the caller told police what the man was wearing.
Officers searched the area and found a man matching the caller’s description. The caller identified Abrams as the man in his trailer, according to the affidavit.
The caller said multiple items were missing from the trailer, including a TV.
Other arraignments included:
Joshua Arthur Prunty, 29, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
