One man was in Bell County Jail on Monday after allegedly choking and hitting a woman.
Charles Nicholas Gumbs, 30, of Killeen, was arraigned on a charge of assault of a household member by impeding breath or circulation through strangulation or choking. In the arrest affidavit, officers reported they were responding to an assault report Friday when they found the woman.
The victim reported that Gumbs had come home and the couple had gotten into an argument, according to the affidavit. The woman also told police Gumbs reportedly then grabbed her by the neck with his left hand and hit her in the face with his right hand. He then allegedly pushed her onto the bed face down while he continued to strangle her, the affidavit said.
The woman said she was able to free herself from Gumbs and run away, but as she was fleeing, he grabbed her shirt. The woman said she was able to escape by slipping out of the shirt and hiding in her neighbor’s driveway until the neighbor came outside to help her.
The officers reported visible swelling on the left side of her face, abrasions on her neck and an injury on her upper lip.
Gumbs waived his rights and admitted that he choked the woman, according to the affidavit..
Gumbs is being held on a $70,000 bond.
Also arraigned Monday were:
Kellilyn Joe on two counts of intentional bodily injury to a child.
John Martin Heemer Jr. on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Todd Christopher Fjerstad on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Brian Keith Bolden on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ariel Joseph Santos on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mary Jane Koestens on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Weldon Benton Goodnight on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a premise licensed to sell alcohol.
Julia Lynn Mendoza on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
