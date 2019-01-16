A Killeen man was in Bell County Jail on Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman.
Deroeshea Delts, 26, was arraigned on a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation through strangulation or choking.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a disturbance at a local business where they met with the victim. The woman reported that Delts had assaulted her at a home in Killeen by slapping, punching and strangling her. According to the affidavit, the victim said he also grabbed her throat and squeezed for approximately 15 seconds while she was unable to breathe.
According to the affidavit, after the assault the two left the residence in a vehicle, but the argument reportedly continued in the car. When the car stopped at a local business, the victim reportedly got out of the car to escape Delts while the store clerk called 911.
The responding officers reported seeing multiple scratches on the victim’s face. Delts reportedly waived his rights and told officers he had been arguing with the victim earlier in the day. He reportedly told officers that he had restrained the woman during the argument and that it was possible she was strangled while he tried to restrain her.
Delts is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Also arraigned on Wednesday were:
James Khyrie Stephens on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kuani Tillman on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
