Spencer Quinn Emmons

Spencer Quinn Emmons

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Spencer Quinn Emmons, 23, Monday on two charges — unlawful restraint with exposure to severe bodily injury and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, both third degree felonies.

On Saturday, Killeen police officers saw a car turn south on 10th Street from Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. “Officers recognized the vehicle as one suspected to be driven by a white male who was involved in a terroristic threat several days earlier,” an arrest affidavit said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.