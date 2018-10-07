One man is dead after a one-vehicle accident in Nolanville on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the police department.
The unidentified 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke after being involved in an accident on his motorcycle in the 900 block of the westbound service road to U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.
Nolanville police officers responded to an accident call at 3:50 p.m. when they found the driver of the 2003 Harley-Davidson unresponsive.
An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the dead man was transported to the CenTex Mortuary in Temple.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
