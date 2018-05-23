A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the access road of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen around noon Wednesday. The man was airlifted to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, an official said.
Exit 286 near Cavender's Boot City at 3110 E. Central Texas Expressway was temporarily closed while Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department personnel worked at the scene.
A blue Dodge pickup, occupied by one person who was not injured, struck the man who was standing in the middle of the road, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
She did not know why the man was in the road.
The crash site was on the crest of a hill.
