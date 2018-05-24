A man who was airlifted to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after being hit by a pickup truck in Killeen on Wednesday remains in the intensive care unit, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Thursday afternoon.
The man was standing in the access road of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen around noon Wednesday, police said.
Several Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department units responded to the scene, shutting down Exit 286 near Cavender's Boot City at 3110 E. Central Texas Expressway while working at the scene.
A blue Dodge pickup, occupied by one person who was not injured, struck the man, Miramontez said on Wednesday. She did not know why the man was in the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.