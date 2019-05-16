A man injured Wednesday afternoon in a Bartlett shooting was in stable condition late Wednesday night. Bartlett is about 50 miles southeast of Killeen.
Information released by Bartlett Police Chief Markus Holt said the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Clark Street - which is a residential area.
It was an isolated incident that did not create a danger to the public, Holt said.
Scanner traffic Wednesday said the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
