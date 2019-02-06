A man was injured in south Killeen this morning after a road construction vehicle rolled over, police said.
A dump truck collided with a pavement roller, causing the roller to roll over, injuring a man who was next to the roller, according to a Killeen police officer who responded to the scene near the intersection of Steppington Drive and Grand Oaks Lane. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the accident.
The intersection is in a developing residential area near Chaparral Road in south Killeen. The accident happened on Grand Oaks Lane, which is a new road under construction.
Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would be investigating because the accident occurred on a work site.
