The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in southeast Killeen.
Officers were called to the 4700 block of Greenlee Drive in Killeen around 4:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release from KPD.
Upon arrival they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers began performing life-saving measures, according to the police department.
The victim, 29-year-old Kevin Lebriant Thomas, was pronounced dead at 5:02 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
Peters ordered that an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The incident, which is under investigation, is being classified as a homicide. Police said further information will be released as it becomes available.
