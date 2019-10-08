Shaw

Simeon Shaw, 36

 Courtesy photo

The man who died in Friday night's homicide in the 1800 block of Mulford Street, Simeon Onesimus Shaw, was a "very vibrant young man," according to his father, Bishop Darryl Shaw of The Rivers of Living Water Church in Killeen.

The 36-year-old was a minister of music at the church. His father said Simeon Shaw trained youth to play instruments, such as drums and keyboards. He was also instrumental in supporting other area churches.

