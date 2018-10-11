Defense attorneys and prosecutors are set to meet next Friday for hearings on the case of a man who was sentenced to probation for manslaughter in February and now stands accused of evading arrest and detention related to the murder of a Killeen man in July.
Frankie Boyd III, 23, was sentenced in February to seven years of probation for manslaughter after a jury found him guilty of killing Randy Joe Oliver, 52, in December 2016 in Killeen.
Boyd is accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr., of Killeen, on July 11, as the driver of the car when Lindsey allegedly was shot and killed by Raymond McKinnon, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit states he fled from Temple police after being stopped in the car with McKinnon and another man.
Boyd was booked back into the Bell County Jail on July 11, where he is being held on $123,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest and detention, a Class A misdemeanor.
His probation was revoked, according to court records.
“We can’t discuss the facts or circumstances of pending cases,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman on Thursday.
Waldman, who was the prosecutor on the manslaughter case in February, was able to comment on that case.
“The manslaughter case was a jury trial and the jury convicted Frankie Boyd of manslaughter and the jury set punishment at seven years in prison probated for seven years” on Feb. 15, he said. “While on probation, Boyd was charged with the third-degree felony offense of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.”
The district attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke probation in the manslaughter case and an announcement hearing and pretrial hearing are both set for Oct. 19, Waldman said.
Boyd was found guilty of manslaughter in the 264th Judicial District Court after a three-day trial in February. He originally was charged with murder, according to Killeen Daily Herald archives.
Boyd left Oliver, his roommate, laying in a neighbor’s front yard after he hit him three times, leaving him bleeding and unconscious, police said.
When police responded to the area of Libra Drive and Milky Way Avenue about 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2016, they saw Oliver lying face down, unresponsive and bleeding. After CPR, he was taken to a hospital. Oliver had broken bones in the face and multiple areas of bleeding in the brain.
