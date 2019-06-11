Here's what Copperas Cove and National Weather Service officials are reporting.
They note the information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 115 mph
Path Length /statute/: 1.57 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 500 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 06/09/2019
Start Time: 05:24 PM CDT
End Time: 05:28 PM CDT
Start Location: 3 WNW Copperas Cove / Coryell County / TX
Start Lat/Lon: 31.1376 / -97.9439
End Date: 06/09/2019
End Location: 2 W Copperas Cove / Coryell County / TX
End Lat/Lon: 31.1169 / -97.935
Survey Summary:
"An isolated supercell thunderstorm produced an EF-2 tornado near the border separating extreme southern Coryell County from extreme eastern Lampasas County, Texas. Officials reported that approximately 196 residences in the City of Copperas Cove were impacted to varying degrees.
"This tornado formed near the intersection of Grimes Crossing Road and Big Divide Road in far western Copperas Cove. At this intersection, two frame-built residences were initially impacted. Both residences had significant roof and exterior wall damage, and one home had the majority of its roof decking completely removed.
"The damage associated with this latter structure was consistent with EF-2 intensity tornado damage, with peak winds of approximately 115 mph. The other heavily impacted residence had damage consistent with EF-1 intensity tornadic winds, with peak winds of 100-105 mph.
"The tornado tracked south-southeastward, producing significant shingle, tree and ancillary structural damage to numerous residences in the neighborhoods straddling Big Divide Road. Most of this damage was due to EF-0 intensity winds, but several homes along the remainder of the path had portions of their wooden roof decking or sheet metal roof cladding removed. Several large trees were also uprooted along the path. These damage indicators were consistent with EF-1 intensity damage.
"In the latter stages of its life cycle, the tornado’s width contracted to around 100 yards, and wind intensities diminished. The tornado ultimately moved up a wooded hillside and dissipated near the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Stewart Street. Additional structural damage has been reported in Lampasas County, near Kempner, due this same supercell thunderstorm. This damage is likely due to straight-line winds associated with this storm, but no definitive judgment has been made yet. Additional analysis of this event will occur in the coming days.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
