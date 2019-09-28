Hundreds of people put their best foot forward for cancer research and domestic violence prevention Saturday by participating in the Mary Kay 5K at Ellison High School.

“Every year, we are blown away by how much this event grows,” said Darlene Beckett, Mary Kay 5K race director. “My daughter-in-law passed away from breast cancer so that is very dear to me and I know friends that had to flee a bad situation. So both those things touched me in a way.”

Lana Husband started her journalism career as a Unit Pubic Affairs Representative for the 504th MI Company while deployed to Iraq. Now, Lana uses her 10 yrs experience to cover local news in the Central Texas Area focusing on technology and the military.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.