First-graders at three local elementary schools were recently given free prevent tooth decay kits through the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club by members of Killeen Masonic Lodge, led by Jay Lohman Jr. The Masons assembled and delivered more than 285 dental hygiene kits to first-graders at East Ward Elementary, Harker Heights Elementary and Hay Branch Elementary schools.
The Fantastic Teeth Fan Club, sponsored by Masonic Home and School of Texas, strives to prevent suffering from toothaches, reduce missed school days due to dental problems, and cut costs for dental treatment.
Prevent tooth decay kits contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, healthy teeth sticker, two-minute timer (optimal brushing time), healthy teeth tips for parents in both Spanish and English and a summary of MHS services.
Last year, Texas Masonic lodges partnered with MHS to distribute 129,113 Fantastic Teeth Fan Club dental kits and information to first-graders in 1,575 schools across the state. In all, well over 500,000 of the kits have been provided to first-graders by Masons since the program’s inception.
According to Oral Health In America: A Report of the Surgeon General, tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease — five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever.
Poor children are affected by this epidemic more frequently than other children, with nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days due to dental issues than children from higher-income families.
With more than 1.5 million Texas children living in poverty, there is a great need for preventive dental care.
Masonic Home and School of Texas is a nonprofit organization with a history of helping children across Texas for more than 100 years.
For more information, call 877-203-9111; send an email to info@mhstx.org; or go to www.mhstx.org.
