May 14
Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming will host a District 1 advisory committee meeting at 11 a.m. May 14 at The Bloom Coffee Roasters, 2300 East Rancier Ave., suite 104. The meeting is open to the public and David Olson, Killeen’s executive director of public works, will be on hand to answer questions from residents.
May 15
Texell Credit Union will host a free seminar, Top Ten Consumer Scans, from 6 to 7 p.m. May 15 at 17 South First St., Temple. Adam Price of the Better Business Bureau will share information on how to avoid scams, minimize the risk of identity theft, recognize warning signs, what to do and where to get help. Seating is limited.
May 16
CLA Estate Services will host a free workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn Killeen, 2704 O.W. Curry Drive. The firm will provide information for seniors on protecting assets, securing estates, retirement planning, long-term health care concerns and tax reduction planning. Seating is limited. Call 866-252-8721 for information.
May 17
- The Girl Scouts of Central Texas will host Women of Distinction at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. The program will honor five local women and one workplace on the merits of inspiring leadership, professional accomplishments and community contributions.
- The Celebrate Killeen Festival and Killeen PRCA Rodeo opens at 5 p.m. May 17 at Killeen Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive. The event will feature a variety of activities, vendors and shows through May 19. Go to kdhevents.com for details on daily entry deals.
- The 38th annual Rabbit Fest begins at 4 p.m. May 17 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 West Avenue B. The event will run throughout the weekend, offering food, fun and entertainment for all ages.
May 18
Ribs and Rods 2018 Car Show will kick off at 5 p.m. May 18 at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road, Temple. The event will feature classic cars, live music, vendors, pin-ups, and barbecue cooking competitions. More information and tickets are available at www.ribsandrods.org
May 19
The Luke McGrew Special Education Seminar will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 19 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. The seminar is designed to help educate and empower the families of children in special education. Topics to be discussed include the Texas Education Agency, question and answer sessions, and preparation for independent education plans (IEP). Registration is recommended.
May 20
Izis La Enfermera de La Salsa will host a Sunday Fun Day Salsa Event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Courtyard by Marriott Killeen Bistro, 1721 East Central Expressway, Killeen. The free event will include a fashion show, dance lessons, live music and local vendors.
