The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, will be open Labor Day with matinee shows at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The first show is an amusement park thrill ride of astronomical proportions followed by a musical tribute laser light show.
At 1:30 p.m. is “Space Park 360: Infinity.” This immersive entertainment show is an amusement park with rides placed throughout the solar system. It features a set of movies designed to recreate the experience of amusement park rides — roller coasters, pendulums, inverters and more. Seen from the rider’s perspective, the show’s monumental rides are set on amazing out-of-this-world locations and the audio-visual experience will make the audience feel as if it is actually being whipped along roller coaster rides around the sun, through Saturn’s rings, around Earth and even on a distant exo-planet.
