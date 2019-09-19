The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, will host its Classic Movie Nite Friday night. The featured film is the Disney’s animated, family adventure film “Wall-E.” Show time is at 5:30 p.m.
WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying up the planet, one piece of garbage at a time. But during 700 years, WALL-E has developed a personality, and he’s more than a little lonely. Then he spots EVE, a sleek and shapely probe sent back to Earth on a scanning mission. Smitten WALL-E embarks on his greatest adventure yet when he follows EVE across the galaxy. It stars the voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy and Sigourney Weaver.
