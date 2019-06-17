The Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College will host weekday matinees Tuesday through Thursday this week and end the week with a Classic Movie Night doubleheader.
The matinee schedule also features two shows each day.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, the shows open with “Secret of the Cardboard Rocket.” Two youngsters turn an ordinary cardboard box into a magical rocket and experience an up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets. It is followed at 2:30 p.m. by “Solar Superstorms.” In one of the efforts to visualize the inner workings of the sun.
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes” will play. This musical cartoon adventure takes the audience into the world of atoms and molecules aboard the Molecularium.
At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday is “Solar Quest.” High quality animations display solar phenomena such as fusion and light energy as well as solar surface features and solar flares. The show discusses the impacts of space weather, how the Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field protects all life on Earth and how the sun and Earth are interconnected.
“Solar Quest” is immediately followed by “Sunstruck” which takes the audience back to the beginning of time to experience the birth of the sun. Discover how the sun came to support life, how it threatens life as we know it and how its energy will one day fade away.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the matinees open a with Back to the Moon for Good,” which starts with the first era of space exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It then researches the discovery of the moon’s origin, composition, structure and the accessibility of raw materials
on its surface. The show also tells the story of the Google X-Prize and its goal to inspire young engineers, in cooperation with private enterprises, to send a robotic mission to the moon.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in “First and Farthest.” From the first rockets, to the first man on the moon, the show celebrates humanity’s great accomplishments in the Space Race and the history of the space exploration.
Classic Movie Night on Friday features two Disney animated films – “Cars” at 5:30 p.m. followed by “Up and Away” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Classic Movie Night and weekday matinees are $5 per person, per show.
