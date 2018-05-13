COPPERAS COVE — While a lot of 5K races take place this time of year, splashes of color is what makes the Noon Exchange Club’s Mayfest 5K Color Run unique.
Saturday morning at Ogletree Gap Park, nearly 100 participants gathered prior to the start to enjoy a breakfast burrito or buy raffle tickets to win prizes like big screen televisions, movie tickets or a Visa gift card.
Mary Nicholas of Killeen brought her son, Robert Martin, 5, to run in the 5K. “Mommy does a lot of races, so he gets to run this one with me,” she said. “The colors will be a big surprise.”
At four points along the course, members of the Noon Exchange Club’s high school Excel Club sprayed colored powder on the runners as they passed. They aimed below the neck, to prevent the powder from getting in participant’s eyes.
By the finish of the race, most of the runners resembled rainbows.
A variety of other activities were part of Mayfest, including food vendors, a car show, a photo booth, and a rock wall set up by the Texas National Guard.
Proceeds from the event will support the Noon Exchange Club’s child abuse prevention programs.
