The Killeen City Manager finalists (from left) Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, Stephen Williams, Kent Cagle, and Torry Edwards. The city has selected one to begin negotiations for the vacant position, Mayor Jose Segarra said Saturday.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The city of Killeen will begin negotiations with one of the four candidates for city manager, Mayor Jose Segarra said Saturday.

“The good news is we have somebody. The bad news is we can’t say who,” Segarra said as he exited a closed meeting at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

