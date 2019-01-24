Mayor Jose Segarra released his 2019 State of the City Address to the public Thursday via online video.
In the report, Mayor Segarra discusses the city’s budget for year, including challenges the city attributes to a disproportionate impact of veterans exemptions.
It also describes two new revenue sources, the street maintenance fee and impact fees, along with business growth that is expected to produce new jobs and additional tax revenue.
The mayor also highlights a decrease in crime. Crime has fallen 27 percent overall to include a 71 percent reduction in murder, 55 percent reduction in robbery and a 60 percent reduction in vehicle theft, according to the city.
Updates on roadwork, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and the City Council Chambers remodel are also provided.
Segarra joined Bell County Judge David Blackburn at a luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Wednesday where both delivered reports on their jurisdictions.
The video can be watched at bit.ly/2RcQLeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.