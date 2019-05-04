HARKER HEIGHTS — Jennifer Michelle McCann was elected Saturday as the newest member of the Harker Heights City Council.
McCann pulled in 472 votes, or 60.3 percent, to 310 votes, or 39.7 percent for Jeffrey Keith Harris, in unofficial results.
McCann will fill the Place 1 seat, replacing Hal Schiffman, who was ineligible to run because of term limitations.
Place 3 incumbent Council member Jackeline Soriano Fountain was unopposed for re-election, drawing 620 votes.
Outside the Recreation Center, where the votes were counted, McCann said, “The feeling is very hard to verbalize. I’m very grateful and excited. My best friends are here along with my family. They helped every day.
“I’m not kidding when I say I have the most awesome husband. He and my friends were out here at the polling site every day.
Concerning any issue she wanted to tackle right away, McCann said, “I want to listen first and learn and absorb everything I need to know, and I’m excited about that!”
“Many of the current council are my mentors, so I’m looking forward to working side by side with them,” McCann said. “We have a great council.”
After the votes were counted, Harris told the Herald, “First and foremost, I want to thank the citizens of Harker Heights who came out and voted, especially those who voted for me.
“It was a good race and I will continue to represent the citizens and represent Jennifer McCann as the newly elected council member.”
Votes will be officially canvassed at a meeting of the City Council at 3 p.m., Tuesday in council chambers.
McCann and Fountain will be sworn in as council members after the official totals are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.