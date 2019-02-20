For Killeen residents upset that the McDonald’s located at 2102 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard was torn down, don’t worry; it was only demolished to make way for a newly remodeled building in the near future, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city. The new McDonald’s building is valued at $1 million.
City permit officials issued 187 permits last week worth a total value of $2.97 million.
There were six permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.18 million. Three of the new houses will be built by Carothers Homes, Stylecraft Builders will construct two of the new homes and the final house will be built by Purser Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $18.13 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 20 permits last week worth a total value of $102,715.
There were no permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $52.59 million.
Copperas Cove
The permit office issued 59 permits last week worth a total value of $298,307.
Two of the issued permits last week were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $237,707. Contractors D. R. Horton and Stylecraft Builders will each build one of the new homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $9.03 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit infomration was available from the city by press time Wednesday.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $725,000.
Belton
A new equipment rental business will be setting up shop in the city, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city.
Texas First Rentals will be opening up at 2625 Digby Drive in Belton. The business is valued at $4.80 million, according to the report.
City officials issued 8 permits last week worth a total value of $6.48 million.
Five of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.60 million. Two of the new houses will be built by Carothers Executive Homes, while Duskell and Power Custom Builders, Eagles Homes, and Stillwater Custom Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $13.41 million so far this year.
