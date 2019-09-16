During Sunday’s Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana festival at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, representatives from the McDonalds Corporation presented Sociedad president Nelson Santiago with 300 copies of Spanish-language STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) books to be awarded to the organizations of his choosing.
“This is to help children with their reading skills,” Director of Operations TJ Lopez said. “We are donating 300 Snoopy (from the classic Peanuts comic) STEM books to be handed out to either local school districts or children’s organizations.”
