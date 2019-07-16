COPPERAS COVE - Four middle school students who are members of the Multi-eductational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas educated residents about the Apollo 11 moon landing Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch from Cape Kennedy, Florida, McKinley Engstrom, Victoria Engstrom, Alex Donnell and Alyssa Donnell gave short presentations on different aspects of the moon mission.
