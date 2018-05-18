Several hundred Killeen-area residents, veterans and their families were in attendance for the grand opening of the new Cohen Veterans Network clinic on Stan Schlueter Loop Friday.
The clinic is part of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics which currently operates 10 clinics nationally to serve veterans and their families with accessible, customized, outpatient mental health care. The new Killeen clinic is run by Endeavors, which operates other military family clinics in San Antonio and El Paso.
Killeen community leaders were in attendance as well as Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Kyle J. White, former U.S. Army sergeant.
White addressed the audience on the nature of important issues military veterans and their families must face such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Mental health is a silent and solitary struggle for many returning service members.
“When I got back I realized something was off,” White said. “I still deal with it today. ... When people say that people don’t need help, I don’t value their opinion.”
White said events can trigger mental health issues for veterans, but with the right help, it can be managed.
“Some people fall through the cracks of the Veterans Affairs Health Care system and Endeavors is a place to fill those gaps,” White said.
The local clinic said it will provide care for area veterans and family members who need it, regardless of discharge status or their ability to pay.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also attended the opening ceremony.
“I was an Air Force brat. My father was a B-17 pilot during World War II. He was shot down over Germany and was a prisoner of war,” Cornyn said. “We talk a lot about the visible physical injuries but not the invisible.”
Studies suggest that as many as 40 percent of returning military members returning home with a mental illness are not receiving treatment. This is especially relevant to the Killeen area with a population of 54,000 veterans — with 60 percent of those being post-9/11 veterans, officials said.
To address the issue of providing expanded services to veterans who may not be eligible for benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Cornyn, along with Senators Dean Heller, R-Nevada, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, recently introduced the Veteran Urgent Access to Mental Healthcare Act.
Endeavors president and CEO Travis Pearson also talked about how the clinic can fill those gaps.
“We have a lot of educational outreach in the community with information available directly in the schools with teachers cooperating with parents of children of families with multiple deployments,” he said.
In times of budget constraints in the public sector, the private sector may offer solutions with evidence-based treatment for many who may not have access to affordable and high quality mental health care.
Cohen Veterans Network’s president and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan explained how the clinics are funded.
“Steven A. Cohen, a philanthropist, has seeded our network with $275 million. The largest single gift ever to the veteran community. We have plans for 25 clinics across the country with 10 open right now and growing. We’re very proud of this private-public partnership and we’re making a difference,” he said.
While discussing health-care, affordability is often an issue.
“All of patients here are able to get their treatment for free or low-lost. Low cost meaning if they have insurance. But Mr. Cohen’s gift can go a long way and the state of Texas has been very generous as well,” Hassan said. “No veteran or family member will go without care,”
The new Endeavors Clinic is at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. For more information call 254-213-7847 or email KNclinic@endeavors.org
