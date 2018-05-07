HARKER HEIGHTS — The tribal council has spoken
For 39 years, the tribal council has selected its newest Medicine Man in an annual ceremony the first Saturday of May at Comanche Gap.
The man is selected each year based on a community-minded virtue and moral excellence — hence, the comparison to practicing good medicine.
The event is unique to the Killeen-Harker Heights area and is incomparable in its history. Previous winners include Herb Gormley, Gerald Farris, Joe Maines, Jimmie Don Aycock, and Bob Gordon.
The council honored Anthony “Tony” Dunn this year.
Dunn, 69, of Killeen, a businessman with his father at Shine & Dunn Tire Service, a 30-year educator and head athletic trainer at Ellison High School, has since his retirement been employed with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Dunn is also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9192, which named him Volunteer Firefighter of the Year in 1981.
“My mom and dad taught me how to treat people,” Dunn said. “I have a great wife, Karen, and children — Dawn and Toby. I also have three grandchildren: Hallie, Andy, and Jessica.”
Speaking about how his experiences have impacted him, Dunn said, “It’s been an exciting life doing different things. My job as an athletic trainer and working with the kids — seeing them out and having them recognize me — is very humbling.”
David Alford, the son of the founder of the event, Bill Alford, has served as the master of ceremonies since his father died.
“It’s important to give credit to the medicine men helping with community-minded projects and working with at-risk youth,” Alford said, explaining the tradition of placing a turkey feather in the Medicine Man hat and how a feather is awarded for each ceremony the medicine men attend each May. “You can look around and tell how wise the medicine man is by how many feathers they have in their hats.”
Ann Farris spoke about the importance the ceremony and why Dunn was honored.
“It’s important because of the lives that he touched,” she said. “He worked those long hours as athletic trainer and the service he provides at the funeral home. It’s important to recognize people who do good for others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.