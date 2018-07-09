Many warriors met their demise on the battlefield Sunday in Killeen — but thankfully, no one was injured and everyone involved had a good time. Members of the Murky Waters Park of the Celestial Kingdom, which is part of Amtgard Inc. — a group of live-action role players in the Central and South Texas regions — held a tournament at Long Branch Park in Killeen, and dozens of people participated.
“We are a duchy, which is the second largest group you can have in a kingdom, and to be a duchy you have to average more than 30 players every meeting for a period of six months,” Steve “Sir Distin” Shoults said.
“It is actually free to participate in the fights; you can just come out, sign up, pick your class, receive some training and have fun,” Shoults added.
While everyone is invited to take part in the weekly events, the group does limit fight participants to people ages 14 or older, because even though the weapons are foam and generally safe, accidents can happen in the larger group fights.
“We use weapons such as short swords, sword-and-shield, great weapons and magic,” Shoults said. “We check all the weapons ourselves, so we are very safe.”
Some of the combatants preparing for the event were actually getting ready to participate in their first tournament.
“I typically train will wood or steel weapons, so using foam weapons today is a lot different,” Kenny “Gwoopi” Bailes said. “Everything is a lot faster and it is a lot more chaotic.
Bailes was playing as a warrior-character, so he had access to a wide array of weaponry. He was even wearing some armor to protect himself in the tournament.
“What I’m wearing right now is about 10 pounds of armor, so it isn’t too heavy,” Bailes said, indicating some segmented metal plates he wore strapped to his chest and shoulders. “It also offers me a wide range of movement, which is good.”
Other members of the group watched the contest from the sidelines. While not taking arms, many of the spectators still provide valuable skills to the group.
“I personally make different kinds of jewelry; I’ve made hand flowers and head pieces,” Catherine “Catianna” Ward said. “Other people have made armor or clothing.”
The group meets from 2 to 6 p.m. every Sunday at Long Branch Park in Killeen.
The meetings are free and open to the public.
