Killeen

Killeen welcome sign.

 Kirsten Farmer | Herald

A public meeting tonight will address growth and other issues in Killeen.

Growth, funding, water supply along with youth social programs will be highlighted during the Building a Community Together public forum at 6 p.m. tonight at Billy Bob’s Burgers, 3921 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

Nash-King Mug

Debbie Nash-King

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.