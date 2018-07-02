NOLANVILLE — Laughter tinged with both happiness and sadness filled the congregation hall of the Freedom Road Biker Church in Nolanville on Sunday as family and friends celebrated the lives and mourned the passing of a mother and daughter who died after being hit by a car June 21 in Killeen.
Freedom Road Biker Church was the home church of Ashley Carol Leonetti, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter, Allissia (Ally Cat to her family and friends), and the congregation met at 5 p.m. Sunday to offer support and condolences to family members while also sharing fun stories of their time with Ashley and Allissia.
“Ashley was always crazy,” her sister, Angela, said, smiling through her tears. “I remember one time she climbed 10 feet up a tree and fell out, but she never broke any bones.
“She was a brat, and she always got on my nerves, and she is going to be missed,” Angela said.
She also shared fond memories of Allissia Leonetti, remembering how much fun they had together.
“I remember one day I had to drive over there after I got off work because Allissia wanted to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, but when I got there she was just hiding behind Ashley’s legs, looking out,” Angela said. “Ashley kept telling her she was supposed to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ but she didn’t want to. But eventually she came out, and we played around. Ally was everything.”
Other family members also took a few moments to briefly speak about Ashley and Allissia.
Ashley and Angela’s father, Joseph, told those gathered at the church how shocked and devastated he was after the incident.
“For something like this to happen out of the blue, I was blown away,” he said. “It’s not supposed to happen like this. It’s not supposed to be her, it is supposed to be me.”
Church pastor Jimmy Van Loozen shared words of sympathy and a message of hope with the congregation.
“They were part of our family here at Freedom Road Biker Church, and they will certainly be missed,” he said. “But I know we will see them again one day, because I know they accepted Jesus into their hearts and I know they are with him now.”
After the memorial service, the family and other members of the church shared a meal while they continued to share stories and memories of Ashley and Allissia.
