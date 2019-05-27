Several public events on Memorial Day are planned for the area. Here is look at events and closures:
Monday
A Memorial Day ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killen. Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, commander of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, will be the guest speaker. All area veterans organizations will be on hand to present their colors and lay a wreath. For more ceremony information, contact Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.
VFW Post 8577 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Copperas Cove Cemetery, 415 E. Avenue A.
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. at 202 S. Fourth St. in Copperas Cove. All veterans organizations are invited to present a wreath during the ceremony. If you would like to be added to presentation list, please call Jonathan Haywood at 254-681-8025 or email haywood.veteranshelpingveterans@yahoo.com. The public is invited, and lunch will be served following the ceremony.
Lake Belton VFW Post 10377 and Auxiliary will have a flag ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Temple Garden of Memories, 8101 Old Highway 81, Temple. The post will also place flags at Pleasant Hill cemetery in Nolanville.
The Salado Cemetery Association will hold the annual Memorial Day Service at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Historic Salado Cemetery on Baines Street. The observance is open to the public and veterans will be honored guests.
American Legion Post 133 will have a Memorial Day program and a 100th anniversary ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 1300 S. 25th St., Temple. Jefferson Elementary Military Club will post colors and perform a drill. Keynote speaker will be Col. Jeffery Yarvis from Fort Hood. A ceremony will be held to pin 15 to 20 Vietnam veterans.
Henry T. Waskow VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by lunch around noon.
Area Closures
Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption. The Transfer Station and Recycle Center will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All Killeen city offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Memorial Day, all city facilities will be closed Monday including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be:
Monday: No trash pickup.
Tuesday: Areas 1 and 2.
Wednesday: Areas 3 and 4.
Thursday: Areas 5 and 6.
Friday: Areas 7 and 8.
Trash at businesses will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
Harker Heights
City Hall will be closed today for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday. Trash services for the week of Memorial Day will run on the normal schedule. Monday routes will run on Monday, Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, etc.
Nolanville
City Hall will be closed for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday. Trash service will be on its normal schedule.
Lampasas
City offices, the Lampasas Public Library and the Citizen Collection Center will be closed Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Trash pick up will be the next business day following the holiday.
Gatesville
City offices are closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Trash and recycling services will run without interruption.
