A memorial service is scheduled for the one fatality of the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion in Gatesville that happened on Tuesday. The blast injured 15 other workers, officials said on Wednesday.
Michael Bruggman, 43, was born in Temple and was a 1992 graduate of Academy High School. He attended Sam Houston State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, according to an obituary.
A memorial service for Bruggman will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 N. Main St. in Belton. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., an hour prior to the service.
Survivors include his father, Alan W. Bruggman; mother and stepfather, Annette and Thomas Romer; two brothers, Shann Welcelean of Temple and Brandon Bruggman of Kansas; two sisters, Lesa Rowell of Belton and Brittany Bruggman of Rogers; and eight nieces and nephews.
The explosion happened while the men were building a hospital extension, officials said on Wednesday.
