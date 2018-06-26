Two colorful memorials, with vibrant flowers, crosses and a wind chime, have been set up along both sides of Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Skylark Field in memory of a mother and daughter who died last Thursday after being hit by a car.
Friends also have set up a GoFundMe page for Ashley Carol Leonetti, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter Allissia Leonetti, who is affectionately known as “Ally Cat.” Leonetti leaves behind an older son, according to the GoFundMe page.
The mother and daughter were walking on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard near Dogwood Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. when they were hit by a black Hyundai traveling eastbound in the inside lane, Killeen police said in a news release.
“The driver has received a citation for a Class C offense at this time; however, the case is still being investigated,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Wednesday. “Traffic unit investigators are trying to determine why Leonetti and her child were walking along the road after midnight.”
Miramontez said investigators are waiting on results from the lab before saying if alcohol was involved.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Ashley and Allissia dead at 1:15 a.m. and ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
So far, people have donated just over $1,000. The page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/sxkgt-funeral-arrangements.
