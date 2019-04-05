A state lawmaker wants to add the bacterial meningitis vaccinations to the recommended immunization schedule for all Texas public schools starting by the upcoming school year.
Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, filed a bill last month to do just that in accordance with the recommended immunization schedule by the Department of State Health Services.
Bacterial meningitis, caused by a variety of different strands of bacteria, can be deadly and cause an inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord. Common symptoms are fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness and unusual behavior.
According to information from the State Health Department, 131 people died from pneumococcal infections 2017 in Texas. A Killeen second-grader, who was up-to-date on all of his vaccinations, died this week after being diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis, health officials said.
The new bill has been referred to the House Committee on Public Health and is currently awaiting a hearing date, Beckley said in a news release issue late Thursday.
If the bill passes, all students of public schools in Texas will required to be up-to-date with their bacterial meningitis vaccinations.
Children can be vaccinated against pneumococcal meningitis at 1, 2, 4 and 6 years of age. Unlike the meningococcal meningitis vaccine, which is required for Texas students in the seventh through twelfth grades, immunization for pneumococcal meningitis is not yet required to enter the public schools.
A complete list of the required vaccinations can be found at the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
“It’s good that the Legislature is taking a look at the issue and we will wait for the results of their work on it,” said KISD spokesman Terry Abbot.
The Killeen student’s death was not the trigger for the new bill.
“The bill was already filed,” said Jennifer Strobel, the chief of staff for Beckley’s office. “With the number of public school-aged children that are not vaccinated we could actually see an epidemic that is now effecting the students that are vaccinated.”
The change to mandatory vaccinations for pneumococcal meningitis is believed to prevent that.
