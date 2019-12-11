map

This viewing map for the Geminids meteor shower indicates Texas will have good visibility of the meteors.

 AccuWeather

If night skies are clear, Killeen area residents may get to see some meteors zipping by this week.

“Arguably the best meteor shower of the entire year peaks on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning,” AccuWeather astronomy blogger Dave Samuhel said in a news release. “The Geminids shower is just as or slightly more active than the Perseids meteor shower of August.”

