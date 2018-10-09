The Metroplex Health Systems Foundation has announced a new entertainer for its Nov. 1 Gold Star Gala after the death of the scheduled performer.
Ken “Professor” Philmore died last week, six days after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his home country of Trinidad and Tobago.
“It was a shock to hear about the accident and the passing of Ken Philmore,” Metroplex Foundation Director TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family.”
Upon news of his passing, the Metroplex Foundation selected Waco native Holly Tucker to perform at its 24th annual fundraiser gala.
“Holly was available, and this was truly a blessing,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Her talented voice has her in high demand right now and we were just fortunate enough to be able to book her for our Gala on such short notice.”
Tucker appeared on the fourth season of the competition television show “The Voice,” where she was the last to get eliminated before the semifinal round. She is the 2017 Texas Country Music Association female vocalist of the year.
C Murphy and Band will perform during the social hour of the event, and will perform a tribute to Philmore.
The Gold Star Gala is one of four main fundraising events held by the foundation each year, and it consistently attracts hundreds of guests.
The black-tie event will take place Nov. 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Fine dining will begin at 7 p.m. Funds from the event will benefit a new wellness center for the community, according to officials.
