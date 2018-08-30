Summer may be coming to an end, but Metroplex Health System Foundation is gearing up for Caribbean Nights.
The foundation’s 24th Annual Gold Star Gala will be held Nov. 1 with fine dining, a raffle and live auction and a musical performance by Ken “Professor” Philmore and band.
Call 254-519-8307 to make individual or table reservations or email TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Metroplex Health System Development and Foundation director, at taneika.driver-moultrie@ahss.org.
